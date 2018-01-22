Minister, Custodian General mock rules; use Govt vehicles for private purposes

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: The Custodian Department in Jammu and Kashmir has kept its two vehicles available for the families of the Custodian General (CG) and Revenue Minister, in contravention to rules, thus draining the State exchequer.

As per sources, the Custodian General, J&K, Ajaz Ahmad has kept an Ambassador (JK02AG 8029) for his family members, while Revenue Minister A R Veeri has kept an Innova (JK02 BA 9569) available for his son, Tasaduq Veeri.

Sources said that both the vehicles are using petrol provided through the funds of the Custodian Department.

Sources said while the Ambassador car belongs to the Department of Motor Garages, the Innova cab has been hired by the department. However, the sources further added that the Director State Motor Garage has allotted several government vehicles to those persons, who are not even entitled.

“Since both these vehicles are for official use, the Custodian General is using the Ambassador car to ferry his wife and children for homely chores. The minister’s son is using the Innova vehicle for his personal use when he does not qualify for its use. He has been provided the facility by his father, the Revenue Minister,” sources said.

Officials said that using official vehicles for personal use is brazen violation of rules and looting State exchequer.

However, Custodian General, J&K, Ajaz Ahmed while talking to STATE TIMES denied the allegations and said, “My whole family is in Jammu. This is all baseless.”

When STATE TIMES contacted the Minister for Revenue Abdul Rehman Veeri, his Personal Assistant informed that ‘Sahab’ is in the Assembly despite the fact that at that time Assembly was already concluded.