Mini Stadium to become green soon

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Finally, after a long wait, the hub of Football in the old city–Mini Stadium Parade has been rejuvenated by the J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC), courtesy the liberal funding from legislator, Rajesh Gupta out of his Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Not only the good earth and grass top, the most favoured venue for football competitions, has been protected and chain-fenced at the dividing line between Parade Ground (look after by JMC) and the Mini Stadium, Parade (property of JKSSC).

“As and when the ongoing work at the ground is over, the Mini Stadium Parade ground will become an independent football venue on the lines of that of Polo Ground in Kashmir. I think the MLA has given the old city a gift which the young generation deserves,” a veteran football player and man behind the dream project, Rakesh Khanna said.

“MLA East, Rajesh Gupta extended a helping hand to the ailing sports infrastructure in Jammu city. He has been instrumental in giving fillip to the game of Basketball by providing two synthetic arenas at MA Stadium and Mini Stadium, Parade. It was due to this legislator that only government run swimming pool in the state got its own bore well for round the clock water supply to the training facility at MA Stadium,” he added.