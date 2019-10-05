Mini-bus turns turtle; woman killed, 13 injured

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman was killed while 13 others got injured after a mini-bus, they were travelling, turned turtle in Beli Charana area on Friday.

As per details, a mini-bus turned turtle as driver lost control over it. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted all injured to hospital where doctors declared one of the injured as brought dead. She has been identified as Babli Devi, wife of Devinder Kumar, resident of Birpur. The injured have been identified as Devi Rani, Darshan Lal, Veena Devi, Geeta Devi; Vijay Kumar, Shakuntla Devi, Khushboo, Gudia, Devinder, Santosh, Ravi Kumar, Krishna Devi and Janu. Police has registered a case and started investigation.