Mini-bus turns turtle, 13 injured

JAMMU: Thirteen persons were injured when an over-speeding mini-bus turned turtle near Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar here on Saturday.

According to a report, the mini-bus driver was on its way from Satwari to Jammu city, when he lost control over the vehicle near Women College and the mini bus turned turtle.

A total of 13 passengers travelling in the mini-bus received injuries. They were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of all the injured was stable.

In this connection, Gandhi Nagar Police registered a case and started investigation while efforts were also on to nab the absconding driver and conductor of the mini-bus.