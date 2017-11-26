Mini-bus turns turtle, 13 injured

Damaged mini-bus after the accident.
STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Thirteen persons were injured when an over-speeding mini-bus turned turtle near Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar here on Saturday.
According to a report, the mini-bus driver was on its way from Satwari to Jammu city, when he lost control over the vehicle near Women College and the mini bus turned turtle.
A total of 13 passengers travelling in the mini-bus received injuries. They were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of all the injured was stable.
In this connection, Gandhi Nagar Police registered a case and started investigation while efforts were also on to nab the absconding driver and conductor of the mini-bus.
