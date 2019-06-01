Mini bus operators to observe strike on June 3

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mini Bus Operators Union on Friday decided to observe one-day strike on June 3 against the dual policies of the government.

In the meeting held here on Friday, Ch Razak Ahmed, President Mini Bus Operators Union, All Narwal Channi Himmat Jammu, said that Traffic Police and J&K Police are harassing mini bus operators in the name of fitness certificates of vehicles which are being denied by the Regional Transport authority on the pretext of installing GPS in vehicles. He alleged that contrary to Jammu’s operators the Valley based transporters are exempted from GPS installation showing the hypocrisy of Government and sheer discrimination with transporters of Jammu.

He threatened to intensify the agitation if government will not treat Jammu’s transporters at par with Kashmir.

Among others who were present in the meeting included Surjit Singh General Secretary, Sharief Hussain, President Sunjwan Road, Noor Mohammad, President Bathindi Road and Subash Singh.