Mind your business

Dear Editor,

Instead of criticising the Government’s actions in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can do a lot better by playing a crucial role in preventing and eradicating terrorism, which is spreading like dark clouds across geographies. After all, the OIC is the second largest inter-governmental organisation in the world after the United Nations. In fact, the OIC group’s statement, calling on India to “rescind its actions revoking Article 370”, was given on the basis of religion rather than human values and ethics.

The organisation must take into consideration how miserably and mercilessly Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus were compelled to leave the Valley a few decades ago.

Moreover, it has no business to give a communal colour to J&K when its own record of conflict resolution between member states is poor. India, too, must show it to the world that its Kashmir policy is in the interest of the Kashmiris.

J Akshobhya,

Mysuru.