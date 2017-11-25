Mind regulator

Medicine helps but it may not completely cure mental disorders that arise from stress. In this context, the wisdom found in Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras has proved to be more than helpful. Serious practitioners find that a combination of light yoga stretches and breathing exercises are effective in alleviating stress, apart from leaving you energised, calmer and far more composed to deal with life’s issues.

At the World Congress of Mental Health held in the Capital (November 25), many papers and discussions centred on using spiritual techniques as a valuable aid in treating mental health disorders. Besides sessions on integration of mental health care with spiritual healing techniques and workshops on yoga and meditation, there was a panel discussion on ‘Guru as Therapist’. “The medical fraternity cannot keep its eyes closed to the benefits of such practices,” says psychiatrist Puneet Kathuria, who was an active participant in two sessions that integrated ancient wisdom with scientific findings on such techniques. Popping pills is now no longer seen as the obvious treatment of choice to cure mental health disorders.

The practice of controlling the breath and juxtaposing short and deep breaths in a series of inhalations and exhalations has now been scientifically proven to up your endorphins and alleviate stress, besides relaxing your nerves and visibly improving your ability to handle stress and disciplining the mind. And once you learn to discipline the mind, the implications are that you can apply the brakes when negative thoughts flood your mind and instead, visualise something positive. Kulpreet Singh Saini, an instructor with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living (AOL), had the audience go through a set of yogic exercises.

He demonstrated how AOL’s patented Sudarshan Kriya – that combines three sets of breathing exercises following light yoga exercises – can help elevate your mood towards the brighter aspects of life. The kriya has been extensively studied at both NIMHANS and at AIIMS as well as at foreign universities. The NIMHANS study conducted in the year 2000, showed that a daily practice of Sudarshan Kriya can wean patients off medicine as well as effectively treat severe cases of depression.

The kriya is about exhaling, inhaling and potentially healing oneself in the process. Breathing is an art – and if done the right way, it can heal the sick and the stressed. Say practitioners of the kriya: “Anger and anxiety, besides depression, affects the breath. Sudarshan Kriya turns the relationship around and uses the breath to affect the emotions. The ins and outs of respiration – sometimes fast and sometimes slow – now become a weapon against illness.”