Mind breaks are key

A bunch of young teachers of Ramanujan College got together on the dais with a clinical psychologist, a motivational speaker and students to share experiences on how to bring happiness to classroom teachings so that both teachers and students benefit. The teachers, who, not too long ago, were students themselves, were full of several do-able suggestions to bridge gaps between teachers and the taught as well as make learning more meaningful. The panel discussion, moderated by Vibhash Kumar of the Commerce Department, was part of a two-day workshop on Happiness @ Teaching: Role of Ethics organised by the School of Happiness and the Teaching Learning Centre in Delhi University’s Ramanujan College.

Aparajita Mazumdar, assistant professor of political science said she had spent three decades in the classroom and said, “Happier teachers make for happier classrooms – that, in turn make happier students who as a rule, always score better grades.” She said that she did impose rules but also gave students the flexibility of breaking them for something important. She was even okay with students texting in the class if something urgent crops up, but knew instinctively when to change stance if the student overstepped that flexibility.”And I take action, with a smile, such as reaching out for the offending mobile with the words – ‘Why don’t you share what is holding your interest for so long?’ It is important to give students ‘mind breaks’, rather than jamming them with information,” she said.

While teaching, make sure that you have examples imbedded in your 45- minute lecture. So, recounting anecdotes, and using wit and humour, breaks down barriers between teacher and the taught as well as forges bonds and builds bridges – all at one go.

Soni Jaiswal, clinical psychologist at AIIMS, said that teachers must know that happiness is related to one’s emotions – and the first thing is to be aware of all your students and address them by their names. That motivates them. Second, use Neuro-linguistic programming, NLP in the classroom. Teachers should make a conscious decision to change the language used to address students.” There are ways to avoid using negative words, yet convey the message you want to give out. Rather than tell a student, ‘You don’t know how to do this’, it’s better to say, ‘You are perhaps not able to do this? Let me show you.’ That’s better, isn’t it,” she says. Teach with mindfulness and give opportunities to everyone.

