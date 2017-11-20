Min temps drop in Kashmir, Leh records low of minus 6.7 deg C

Srinagar: Mercury continued its downward spiral in most parts of Kashmir, while Leh in Ladakh region was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir with a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, an official of the MeT department here said, adding the previous night, the minimum was recorded at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg had witnessed snowfall on Saturday.

The other place which experienced the coldest night of the season was Kargil in Ladakh region, where the mercury settled at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius a drop of 0.4 degrees from the previous night, the official said.

In Pahalgam and Kupwara, both in Kashmir division, the mercury stayed above the freezing point.

While Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius two notches down from the previous night, Kupwara, in north Kashmir, registered a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius down by over two notches from the previous night’s 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The official said Qazigund and Kokernag towns in south Kashmir registered minimum temperatures of 2.4 degrees Celsius and 1.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather over the next few days in the Valley, but predicted further drop in night temperatures. (PTI)