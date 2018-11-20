Military Might

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The statement of Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa “The Indian Air Force is very much alive to emerging threats that could arise Indo Pacific region” shows the confidence and might of Indian military. Now all the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces the Army, the Air Force and Indian Navy are equipped with nuclear war heads. Recently India built nuclear armed submarine was inducted in the Indian Navy. It is an undeniable reality that India has all natural resources to gain all possible powers to emerge the most powerful country in the world, but the tragedy is that India lacks proper usage of resources. I think must take benefits from all the resources to gain such power which makes the nation feel proud.

F.R Murad

Delhi