Militants snatch rifle from bank guard in Anantnag

Srinagar: Unidentified militants today snatched a rifle from a bank guard in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militants appeared at the Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s branch at Brakpora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, they said.

A police official said the ultras took away a 12 Bore rifle from the guard.

There are no reports of cash loot, the official said, adding a police party has reached the spot.

Further details are awaited. (PTI)