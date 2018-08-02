Militants snatch rifle from bank guard in Anantnag

Srinagar: Unidentified militants today snatched a rifle from a bank guard in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The militants appeared at the Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s branch at Brakpora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, they said.
A police official said the ultras took away a 12 Bore rifle from the guard.
There are no reports of cash loot, the official said, adding a police party has reached the spot.
Further details are awaited. (PTI)
