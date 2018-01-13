Militants open fire on police post in Shopian

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Militants opened fire on a police post in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The incident took place in the Keegam area. Police personnel responded to the firing. There was no loss of life reported in the incident, he said. He said the area was cordoned off and security forces were carrying out searches to track down the militants.
