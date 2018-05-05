Militants open fire, injure SPO in Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Militants today shot at and injured a special police officer in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militants opened fire on Showkat Ahmad Dar near his residence in Rahmoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, resulting in injuries to the officer, a police official said.

He said the injured officer has been admitted to a hospital and he is stated to be critical.

More details awaited. (PTI)