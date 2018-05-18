Militants loot bank in Kulgam

Srinagar: Suspected militants allegedly looted cash at gunpoint from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district today, the police said.
The gunmen entered a branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Qaimoh area, 60km from here, in south Kashmir and allegedly looted Rs 3.28 lakh, a police official said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab them, the official added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sridevi honoured at the Cannes Film Festival
Nobody spoke when Anand changed his name after marriage: Sonam
Priyanka Chopra’s next Marathi production titled ‘Paani’
Emilia Clarke backs Kit Harington to play Luke Skywalker
Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ranbir in ‘Shamshera’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper