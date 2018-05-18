Militants loot bank in Kulgam

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Suspected militants allegedly looted cash at gunpoint from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district today, the police said.

The gunmen entered a branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Qaimoh area, 60km from here, in south Kashmir and allegedly looted Rs 3.28 lakh, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab them, the official added. (PTI)