Militants loot bank in Kulgam

Srinagar: Suspected militants allegedly looted cash from a private bank in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today, a police official said.
The incident took place this afternoon at Qaimoh in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, he said.
The exact amount of the cash looted has not been ascertained yet, the official said, adding that a probe into the matter is underway. (PTI)
