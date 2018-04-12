Militants lob grenade on police station, 2 cops injured

Srinagar: Two police personnel were injured today when militants lobbed a grenade on a police station in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
Militants attacked police station in Pulwama with a grenade this morning, a police official said.
He said two police officials suffered injuries in the blast.
Further details are awaited, the official said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Threats to kin after my tweets on ban on Pak actors scared me: Anurag
Implantation of world’s smallest pacemaker in Super Speciality Hospital
Kabir talks about religion and humanity
Russell Crowe is officially divorced from Danielle Spencer
Shooting of ‘Student of the Year 2’ begins in Dehradun
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper