Militants lob grenade at post office in Pulwama, no causalities

Srinagar: Militants today hurled a grenade towards a post office in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir but no causalities or damage were reported, police said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the post office at Washbug in the district, which exploded in its compound, a police official said.

However, no one was hurt in the explosion, he added. (PTI)