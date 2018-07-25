Militants lob grenade at post office in Pulwama, no causalities

Srinagar: Militants today hurled a grenade towards a post office in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir but no causalities or damage were reported, police said.
The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the post office at Washbug in the district, which exploded in its compound, a police official said.
However, no one was hurt in the explosion, he added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Gary Oldman on-board ‘The Woman in the Window’ cast
Maisie Williams gets ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo
Deepika Padukone to join Madame Tussauds London, Delhi
Lindsay Lohan’s Greece-set reality series greenlit at MTV
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 22ND –– 28TH JULY 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper