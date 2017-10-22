Militants gun down woman in south Kashmir: police

Srinagar: Militants today gunned down a woman and critically injured another in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the police said.
The deceased woman has been identified as Yasmeena, a resident of Khonmoh, and the injured as Ruby, a resident of Seer Tral, they said.
A police cordon was put in place around the area to nab the culprits. (PTI)
