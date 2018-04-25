Militants gun down political activist in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A political activist was killed and two policemen injured in a militant attack in south Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district today, an official said.
Three persons were injured in firing by militants near the Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama district, a police official said.
He said one of the injured, a political activist identified as Ghulam Nabi, resident of Shadimarg area, succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.
The other two injured both policemen – were being treated upon at a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, he said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said. (PTI)
