Militants gun down cop near Chrar-e-Sharif shrine in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: A group of militants today attacked a police post near the revered Chrar-e-Shareef shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district killing a policeman, an official said.
The militants fired upon a police post near the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area this afternoon, the official said.
A policeman, Kultar Singh, sustained injuries in the firing and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the official added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Astrology: Weekly predictions 25TH– 04TH MARCH 2018
Sridevi: The diva who lit up Indian cinema screen
Arjun, Parineeti’s ‘Namastey England’ to hit theatres on December 7
Aamir to shoot ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ climax in Rajasthan
Parineeti Chopra’s Million-rupee Prize Money Magic on Hypstar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper