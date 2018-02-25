Militants gun down cop near Chrar-e-Sharif shrine in J&K’s Budgam

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A group of militants today attacked a police post near the revered Chrar-e-Shareef shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district killing a policeman, an official said.

The militants fired upon a police post near the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani in the Chrar-e-Shareef area this afternoon, the official said.

A policeman, Kultar Singh, sustained injuries in the firing and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the official added. (PTI)