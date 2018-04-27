Militants fire rifle-grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama, none injured

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Militants fired a rifle-grenade at a security force’s camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, but there was no damage done in the attack, police said.

The rifle-grenade was fired by militants at a CRPF camp in Tahab area of Pulwama district at around 5.30 am today, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the camp premises.

No one was injured in the attack, the official said. (PTI)