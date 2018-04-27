Militants fire rifle-grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama, none injured

Srinagar: Militants fired a rifle-grenade at a security force’s camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today, but there was no damage done in the attack, police said.
The rifle-grenade was fired by militants at a CRPF camp in Tahab area of Pulwama district at around 5.30 am today, a police official said.
He said the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the camp premises.
No one was injured in the attack, the official said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
Stroke: Causes, Symptoms and Prevention
Big Star Music presents ‘Dil Ka Sakoon’
Dutt biopic titled ”Sanju”, Ranbir spitting image of controversial Bollywood star
I’m my own worst critic: Benedict Cumberbatch
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper