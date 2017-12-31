Militants attack CRPF camp in Pulwama; 3 jawans injured

Srinagar: Militants today carried out a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving three troops injured, the paramilitary force said.
The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am.
CRPF officials said intermittent firing was on and three personnel had sustained bullet injuries.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and JK police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said. (PTI)
