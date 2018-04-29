Militants attack Army patrol in Shopian

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Militants targeted an Army patrol in south Kashmir’s Shopian district today, a police official said.

No casualties were reported.

A patrol party of Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles was fired upon by militants in Malikgund area, he said.

The official said the Army personnel retaliated, forcing the militants to flee from the spot.

A search operation is underway, he said. (PTI)