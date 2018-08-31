Militants abduct kin of 7 policemen in south Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Militants have abducted seven relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir, officials said today.

Police did not immediately gave any official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions.

However, officials privy to the development, said that at least seven people, whose family members were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been picked up by militants last night from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora.

The militants’ action came on a day when the NIA arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin.

Militants kidnapped the nephew of a deputy superintendent of police from Trenz area in Shopian district, a police official said.

Adnan Ahmad Shah (26) was abducted by militants from his home late last night, the official said.

In another incident, son of a police officer was kidnapped by the ultras from his home in Wathoo village of Shopian, he said.

Yasir Bhat, whose father is presently in Hajj pilgrimage, was also kidnapped late last night.

The official did not divulge the details of other abductions.

Militants also threatened to set afire the family home of a constable at Berthipora in Shopian, he added.

In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants. (PTI)