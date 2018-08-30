Militant killed in encounter in Bandipora

Srinagar: A militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.
One militant has been killed in the operation, the official said adding searches were still going on. (PTI)
