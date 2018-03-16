Militant held with arms and ammunition in Kulgam

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Security forces today apprehended a suspected militant from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, police said.

Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bugam in Kulgam, was apprehended during random checking at naka point set up at Takia Adijan in the district, a police spokesman said.

One Chinese pistol, one magazine, five live rounds and Rs 10,000 Indian currency were recovered from Mirs possession, hr said.

“Investigation conducted so far has revealed that Mir is involved in subversive activities,” the spokesman added.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused person. (PTI)