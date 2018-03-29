Militant handlers spreading arch of terror across Jammu region

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The security forces may have scored a victory by timely neutralising a group of four foreign terrorists in Sunderbani area of Rajouri on Wednesday but at the same time their entry inside the Indian Territory and roaming freely for a long period has once again exposed the chinks in the counter infiltration grid in the Jammu and Kashmir.

In the days to come, the security forces will be faced with a daunting task of tracking down the route of infiltration adopted by these infiltrators to further rule-out the possibility of similar infiltration bids from across the Line of Control.

If required, the security forces must enhance their foot-prints in the areas to plug the infiltration routes.

Based on intelligence reports the security forces are still not ruling out the possibility of another group of infiltrators present in the area and waiting for their turn to strike.

Since the infiltration bid was reported shortly after the audacious fidayeen strike on Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu on February 10, it also clearly suggested fresh rethink on the part of the militant handlers sitting across the border to spread the arch of terror across Jammu region.

This time the foreign terrorists failed to strike before getting on the radar of the alert security forces.

For the past three days the local residents were reporting movement of suspected infiltrators forcing the local police authorities to launch massive combing and search operations in the area.

These infiltrators are also learnt to have barged inside the residence of local residents in search of food at gun point. According to few eye witness reports the infiltrators were looking for eatables after running out of the stock.

Security experts believe that after infiltrating inside the Indian Territory, the group of foreign terrorists may have lost contact with their local guide and lost track of their target. In the absence of local guide these infiltrators, after running out of their food stock, started looking for food to ensure their survival. They had reportedly purchased some dry fruits and snacks including biscuits and other eatables from a local shop posing as BSF jawans.

Since camps of CRPF and BSF are spread across the general area in Sunderbani area, the militant handlers may have launched them to target these vital installations but this time they did not succeed in their nefarious design and were neutralised by the alert security forces.