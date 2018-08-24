Mild tremors felt in J-K’s Doda

Share Share 0 Share 0

Bhadarwah (Doda): Four mild tremors were felt in Bhaderwah Valley and parts of Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district in a span of two hours today, triggering panic among people, officials said.

No casualty occurred in the incident so far, as per reports.

The first tremor, measuring 2.9 struck the Valley at 10.58 AM, Met officials said, adding at 11 AM, another mild tremor of 3.2 intensity was felt followed by two more at 11.10 AM and 12.59 PM with an intensity of 2.8 and 3.1, respectively.

“The epicentre of the tremors was five km north-east of Bhadarwah at a depth of seven km,” they said.

“We have collected information from all our police posts and also from local sources, but as of now, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property,” Bhadarwah ASP Rajinder Singh said.

Although of mild intensity but shaking of the earth at intervals triggered panic among people, he said.

In 2013, nearly 47 tremors shook Bhaderwah Valley in a span of two months and as nearly 70 per cent of the residential structures had suffered partial damage, officials said. (PTI)