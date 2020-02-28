Mild tremors felt in HP’s Kullu

Shimla: A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Friday morning. No loss of life or property was reported.
An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.48 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometres in the northeast of Kullu district, he added.
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper