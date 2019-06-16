Milchar Front pays tributes to Shujaat Bukhari

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: J&K Milchar Front paid tributes to Journalist Shujaat Bukhari during a function held here on Saturday. In a meeting held here, Shambu Nath Sapru, Chairman of the Front recalled his contributions for uplifting weaker and poor sections of society, particularly Kashmir migrants after their migration in 1990. The meeting was also attended by Kuldeep Kumar Rao, Roshan Lal Raina, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, A R Bhat, Ashu Zutshi, Kongposh and Prabhat Singh.
