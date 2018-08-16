‘Migrating’ threat

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rohingyas have been in news for a long time so was the demand for their deportation to Myanmar. Centre has been time and again giving directives over these Illegal migrants on the security concern. The influx of these migrants from Myanmar and Bangaldesh has been going on as the debate for extradition was also taking place. Both Jammu and Kashmir and Central Governments have been raising concern about these illegal migrants getting recruited by terrorist organisations. Infiltration of (the Rohingyas) from Rakhine state of Myanmar into Indian territory, especially in recent years, besides being burden on the limited resources of the country also aggravates security challenges posed to India. Due to variety of reasons, including political and economic turmoil in neighbouring countries, people from such countries take refuge in India because of the cultural and ethnic similarities making such migrations go unnoticed and their settlement in Indian territory much easier. The intelligence agencies have often expressed concern over a large number of Rohingyas crossing over to India as they feel that terror organisations in J&K and other parts may use them against India. The recent recovery of Rs 30 lakh from Rohingyas in Jammu r has put security agencies on tenterhook and there is no doubt that such a large amount does not come as relief from charity organisation for philanthropist work. Terror outfits like Indian Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba have in the past expressed solidarity with Rohingyas. In fact, IM had carried out the July 7, 2013 blasts at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya to avenge the killing of Rohingyas in Myanmar. Similarly, LeT bomb-maker Abdul Karim Tunda had disclosed after his arrest in 2013 that he was trying to recruit Rohingya Muslims. Pakistan-based LeT chief Hafiz Saeed has often spoken in support of Rohingyas. According to Union Government more than 14,000 Rohingyas, registered with the UNHCR, are presently staying in India. All said and done these illegal immigrants are vote bank of those political parties who facilitated their migration to appease the minorities. And Jammu is no different as there is a large number of these migrants present forming a vote bank for some of the political parties.