Migrant threat

India’s ‘look east policy’ to reach out to Mynamar asserting to stand-by it surely would have brought the desired dividends especially seen in the light of operations against insurgent groups who have in the past set up safe havens on Myanmarese territory and have hit targets in the northeast. The first high-level contact after Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) took over last year saw Prime Minister Narenrda Modi assuring Myanmar President Htin Kyaw that India will remain a reliable partner in pursuing security and development goals. The two countries reiterated their commitment not to allow insurgent groups to use their soil for hostile activities. The look east policy conceived by former Prime Minister I.K Gujral was to forge social, economic and cultural relations with the countries of East Asia by renewing political contacts and understanding with ASEAN member states, to achieve enhanced economic interactions and to strengthen defence and strategic links with these countries to achieve better understanding. The downside of this policy is that today India has turned into a refuge for the persecuted Rohingya Muslims from Rakhine state of Myanmar. They are the “most persecuted minority in the world”, according to the United Nations. Alleged “ethnic cleansing” by the majority Buddhist community in the neighbouring country has forced over 11 lakh Rohingyas to take refuge in different parts of the world. Of these, about 14,000 Rohingya Muslims are in India. Last time a mass exodus of the Rohingyas happened was in 2012 when communal clashes erupted between them and the Rakhine Buddhists who were later represented by the Burmese Army. While Bangladesh remains their favourite destination for decades now, they have been seeking out refuge in other neighbouring countries as well. A major portion of them are settled in Jammu and Kashmir and today have become a security threat. Even though the Central Government has asked the state governments to identify these migrants and deport them back, till date there has been no response from the state governments.