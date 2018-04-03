MiG 17 chopper crashes near Kedarnath

New Delhi: A MiG 17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed near Kedarnath this morning, official sources said here.
All persons on board are safe, they said.
The accident took place around 8.10 AM.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Rambo’ needs more prep work: Sidharth Anand
Inculcate healthy heart habits at younger age: Dr Sushil
Amitabh Bachchan praises Irrfan’s ‘Blackmail’
‘Baaghi 2’ mints Rs 25.10 crore on day one
Kamal Haasan, Christopher Nolan bond over movies
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper