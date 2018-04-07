Middle Standard (8th Class) Examination Result declared by DIET Jammu

Middle Standard (8th Class) Examination Result declared by District Institute of Education & Trainings, Jammu – Annual Regular – 2017-18 (T2 External Examination)
Click on below link to download Result & Merit List
Middle Standard (8th Class) Examination Result 2018 declared by DIET Jammu
Middle Standard (8th Class) Examination 2018 Merit list of position holders
