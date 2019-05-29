MHA top official, Chairman NHAI review highway 4-laning project status

Share Share 0 Share

Take stock of Amarnath Yatra arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Union Additional Secretary Home, Gyanesh Kumar and Chairman National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) N N Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress on National Highway (NH44) 4-laning project here at a high-level meeting.

They also inspected the construction of four laning works from Chanderkot to Nogam Banihal and took stock of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2019 arrangements.

Principal Secretary Home J&K, Shaleen Kabra, Divisional Commissioner (Div. Com), Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Traffic Alok Kumar, IGP, Jammu, M K Sinha, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Baht, RO NHAI, Hem Raj, SSP, Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADC Dr. Basharat Hussain and various other officers of other departments besides representatives of construction companies attended the meeting.

Additional Secretary and chairman reviewed the project wise progress including construction of four Laning ring road / bypass road Jammu, Udhampur to Chenani, Nashri to Ramban and Ramban to Banihal.

He directed the NHAI to ensure the maintenance and management of National Highway stretch from Udhampur to Banihal without disruption of transportation of traffic on the vital road link.

While inspecting the ongoing construction work of National Highway they directed the concerned agencies to provide smooth and safer passage to traffic especially during the Amarnath Yatra by maintaining potholes, blacktopping drainages, sprinkling of water on road and installation of crash barriers.

The Union Additional Secretary Home directed the authorities to implement interim measures suggested by the three member expert committee for accelerating pace of work besides avoiding the inconveniences to commuters.

He directed the NHAI to place additional man and machinery at the identified vulnerable points to clear the landslides from the road without delay.

Earlier IG Traffic and RO National Highway, through a power point presentation, briefed the meeting about progress of construction work of four laning project, status of old alignment of national highway, physical achievements besides bottlenecks.

The Div Com apprised the Addl. Sec about the arrangements being made by the respective departments for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2019. They also visited various Haltage points and shelter sheds designated for the Yatris from Chaderkote to Nowgam Banihal.

Underlining the importance of four lane work, he directed the District Administration and construction companies for removing all bottlenecks hampering the pace of work.