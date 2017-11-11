MHA team visits border areas affected by shellings

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A team from Ministry of Home Affairs led by Special Secretary (Internal Security) ,Rina Mitra which is on a two-day visit to the Jammu region today visited border areas in Jammu, Samba and Kathua to assess the problems of people

Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Parkash Ganga also met with the MHA team and discussed the issues of the border areas of Samba.

The team visited the cross border shelling affected areas of RS Pura, Suchetgarh, Nanga Village Samba and Kathua and took stock of the public issues

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Gyanesh Kumar, Director MHA, R.K Swarnkar , Principal Secretary to Home Department, J&K ,Raj Kumar Goyal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr M.K Bhandari ,Deputy Commissioner Jammu Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, IGP Dr. S D Singh , PO ICDS Jammu, Jyoti Slathia and other senior functionaries of concerned departments was present on the occassion. The team also held series of public meetings at Satowali, Fluora, Nanga Village and Chak Changa and heard the issues and demands put forth by the villagers in the areas.

Residents of border areas demanded bunkers, enhancement in compensation, special reservations in education and recruitments, better health care facilities, early dispatch of any kind of relief and also demanded the special status and benefits to villages at International borders at par with LOC.

Special Secretary (Internal Security),Rina Mitra said that MHA has constituted this team especially to see the problems at core level and will seek suggestions from the locals of the affected areas for further recommendations.

The team also visited International borders at Suchetgarh and Samba.