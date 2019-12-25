MHA orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary personnel from Kashmir

Shah reviews J&K security with top officials

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has ordered “immediate” withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a security review, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been ordered to “revert” to their locations across the country, they said. One such company has about 100 personnel.

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the order issued on Monday, while 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being withdrawn, 12 each of the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal are being sent back. About 20 such companies were withdrawn from the valley early this month.

Ten companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam. According to sources, as many as 20 CRPF companies will be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre had in August this year announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The paramilitary forces were deployed in the region to maintain peace and law and order after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. According to the government, not even a single death has happened due to police firing in law and order related incidents.

“During this period, 197 persons have been injured in law and order related incidents. During the same period, three security force personnel and 17 civilians have been killed in terror-related incidents while 129 persons got injured,” said the Home Ministry in Parliament.

The Ministry also said that the reorganisation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir into Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union territory of Ladakh had “no additional financial implication”.

A high-level review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was held here on Tuesday to discuss the security situation in the newly carved out union territory besides development matters, officials said.

The meeting was chaired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended among others by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu, Union Home Secretary Ajay K Bhalla, senior security advisor in MHA on the UT K Vijay Kumar among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also joined the meeting for sometime, the officials said. They said that Kumar was scheduled to travel to the union territory soon to take stock of the situation.

The Kashmir Valley continues to be on the edge ever since the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and division of the state into two Union Territories.

A number of restrictions imposed on August 5, when the announcement for the abrogation of Article 370 was made, have subsequently been lifted. However, curb on mobile data continues to be in force.

Many leaders, including three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — continue to be under detention.