MHA official discusses Amarnath Yatra arrangements with Guv

Advisor Kumar reviews security

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Union Home Ministry Additional Secretary Gyanesh Kumar called on Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Friday and discussed about the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin next month.

Kumar, who was accompanied by senior intelligence officers, briefed the governor regarding the foolproof arrangements being made for the pilgrimage, including en-route facilities for the devotees and security issues, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

The additional secretary informed Malik about the extensive meetings with the state police, intelligence agencies and the officers of the state administration, the spokesperson said.

The officers also informed the Governor about the aerial reconnaissance undertaken at the Pahalgam and Baltal routes and observations of the arrangements, the spokesperson added. The pilgrimage is beginning on July 1.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar this morning chaired a high level meeting to discuss the security and other related arrangements for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to commence from July 1, 2019.

The meeting was attended by DGP Dilbag Singh, Additional Secretary Home (GOI), Gyanesh Kumar, GOC XI Corps Lt Gen J. S. Dhillon, CEO SASB Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, ADGP CID Dr B. Srinivas, ADGP Security Munir Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan, IGP Traffic Alok Kumar, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, senior officers of Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies. Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma and IGP Jammu M K Sinha attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on all important aspects related to the security arrangements for Shri Amarnath Yatra -2019. Further, role and responsibilities of all the security agencies involved in making security related arrangements were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

All the participants also provided their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing fool proof security cover to yatris during their forward & return journey.

With regard to other arrangements for the pilgrims to be made by the civil administration, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir gave a detailed presentation and assured that arrangements be put in place well in time so that the pilgrims would not face any inconvenience during their yatra period in the state.

Advisor K Vijay Kumar stressed the need for all concerned agencies to maintain effective coordination among themselves to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming Yatra. It is our collective responsibility to put in sincere efforts to ensure security of the pilgrims coming to the state to perform Shri Amarnathji Yatra, he added.

He asked all the senior officers to take regular review meetings with the field functionaries and other staff so that any deficiency if reported is rectified well in time.