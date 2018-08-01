MGNREGA training imparted to Agriculture Extension Assistants

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: In the wake of State wide strike of MGNREGA employees including district Kishtwar which is severely hampering the pace of works alongwith inconvenience to people in rural areas , District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana proposed an alternative arrangement for utilising the services of 58 Agriculture Extension Assistants of the district and directed ACD, Anil Kumar Chandail to organise a workshop on MGNREGA in collaboration with CAO R.K Hiteshi and impart training to Agriculture Assistants about various aspects of the scheme through resource persons.

Accordingly two days training workshop on MGNREGA was organised which was inagurated by DDC.

The said programme was attended by CPO, ACD, CAO, DPO, Executive Engineer REW,BDOs and other officials of RDD and agriculture department.

At the onset of the session, ACD apprised about the targets and achievements under MGNREGA. He said that progress under the scheme got hampered due to strike of MGNREGA employees and only 24,593 person days got generated in the district till date.

DDC impressed upon the agriculture assistants to learn different aspects of the scheme during training programme and advised them to use their technical knowhow and expertise for smooth implementation of different sustainable developmental works under the scheme.

DDC asked ACD to chalk out strategies regarding utilisation of services of Agriculture Assistants who are capable and experienced to handle even the work of Secretary Panchayat independently particularly in those Panchayats where there is paucity of field staff.

DDC directed ACD to terminate the services of MGNREGA staff who till date have not resumed their duties. DDC also asked the participants to share their views for smooth implementation of RDD schemes after completion of training programme.