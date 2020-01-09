MGNREGA liabilities: Congress holds BJP responsible for workers’ sufferings

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Blaming previous PDP-BJP regime, Congress has questioned the criminal silence of Government over pending MGNREGA liabilities amounting to crores, as a result of which thousands of poor workers are suffering for want of pending payments of their wages.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma has questioned the criminal silence being maintained by present dispensation despite series of protests by the Sarpanchs/Panchs and others, who have either supplied material or worked as labourers on works executed by Rural Development Department. A large number of people are awaiting payments of works done and executed by the RDD and same should be cleared at the earliest, he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Sharma blamed that previous PDP-BJP Government had caused the mess and poor job card holders have became victims of their work culture. Several MLAs/MLCs issued instructions under convergence schemes to execute the works, which were also inaugurated with their name-plates on them, without getting MGNRGA payments cleared. Why should those who supplied material to the department or who worked as labourers suffer for such a long time, he said.

Sharma also questioned BJP leaders for their criminal silence and failure to get these liabilities cleared from the present dispensation. He also sought immediate disbursement of funds, committed during back to village exercise to the respective Panchayats directly, without any delay. The funds should be transferred to respective Panchayats directly to carry-out commitments under the Sarpanchs/Panchs without any hassles, he demanded.