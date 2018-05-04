Metro services affected on Violet Line

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: Delhi Metro train services on the Violet Line were today affected between the Kashmiri Gate and Central Secretariat stations for around 90 minutes due to a glitch in the Over Head Electrification (OHE).

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), there was intermittent OHE tripping on the up line section between Central Secretariat and Mandi House (going towards Kashmere Gate).

A DMRC official said that train services were affected from 8:34 am to 10:02 am

“As a result, services were run on single line from Kashmere Gate to Central Secretariat during this period so that the OHE staff could identify and rectify the OHE tripping cause by going into the affected section,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The problem was rectified at 10:02 am and normalcy restored in the affected section, it stated.

“Services on the rest of Line-6 from Central Secretariat to Escorts Mujesar section were running normally during this period,” the statement added. (PTI)