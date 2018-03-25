Metro Plus card for IndusInd Bank customers launched

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro, in association with IndusInd Bank, today launched a dual purpose Metro Plus’ debit card that will enable customers of the bank to use it for metro train rides, besides other transactions.

The card was jointly launched by managing director of Delhi Metro Mangu Singh and IndusInd Bank executive vice president Ritesh Raj Saxena.

The dual purpose Metro Plus’ card’ will enable the IndusInd Bank debit card holders to use it as a Delhi Metro Smart Card, in addition to using it for all other regular debit card transactions, a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) said.

This initiative is in line with the DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters,” Singh said on the occasion.

The card users can also get their smart cards auto topped up at AFC Gates across the network which will help them to have seamless travel without worrying about top-up from time to time, he said.

The card, developed by IndusInd bank, has a Delhi Metro Transit chip embedded within, along with the secured Debit Card Chip.

The customers can choose from the multiple modes to top-up their cards via IndusInd Bank ATMs, IndusMobile app, net banking, SMS, auto top-up and other methods. (PTI)