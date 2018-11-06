MeToo should not be misused

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Though it is fact that #MeToo movement is encouraging the women to speak up their bitter experiences with their colleagues in entertainment and media industries, but it seems that it is going to be missed by anybody to settle personal scores. It is quite possible that one can claim against other to retaliate for his personal quarrel. So all the allegations by women should not be accepted blindly, rather they must be investigated carefully. Otherwise it will be sheer oppression, if an innocent will fall in this whirlpool of allegations. So I request our judiciary to give some strong instructions to prevent this flood of unfounded accusations.

M.F.U Tandvi

Rajouri