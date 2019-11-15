Merit of aspirants can’t be considered for notifications other than they were shortlisted: HC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: High Court on Thursday held that petitioners having participated in the selection process and taken a chance cannot claim that the merit obtained by them should be considered for posts advertised by another notifications.

Justice Sindhu Sharma while dismissing the petition filed by Anju Rathore and others, who had applied for the post of teachers in District Cadre Kathua pursuant to the Advertisement Notification Nos. 03 of 2012 dated December 28, 2012, 05 of 2013 dated March 2, 2013 and 06 of 2013 dated May 10, 2013. They are aggrieved of the selection of private respondent Nos. 7 to 22, who were selected for the post of teachers in District Cadre Kathua pursuant to Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2013 dated May 10, 2013. The petitioners have sought for quashing the selection of aforesaid private respondents for the aforementioned post of teachers.

After hearing both the sides, Justice Sindhu Sharma observed that Board in its affidavit has stated that during the process of screening, written test was held for short-listing eligible candidates for the posts advertised under all the three notifications. The petitioners qualified the written test with regard to Advertisement Notification No. 05 of 2013, being higher in merit than the last shortlisted candidate in the aforesaid notification. However, with regard to other two notifications i.e 06 of 2013 and 03 of 2012, the petitioners could not be shortlisted, as they did not qualify the written test on the ground of their inferior merit than the last selected candidate. Therefore, the petitioners were evaluated in the interview only with regard to the Advertisement Notification No. 05 of 2013, and since their merit was lesser than the last selected candidate, therefore, they could not be selected for the post of teachers in the District Cadre Kathua.

While dismissing the petition, the court held that petitioners having participated in the selection process and taken a chance cannot claim that the merit obtained by them should be considered against the other two notifications for which they were never shortlisted.