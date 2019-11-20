Mercury dips in J-K, Ladakh: Be proactive in dealing with vagaries of weather: LG to administration

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar/ Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday called for a proactive approach in dealing with vagaries of weather.

At a high level meeting in Srinagar, Murmu directed the officials concerned to take stock of post snowfall scenario and overall restoration of essential services across all districts of Kashmir division.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to assess damages to the horticulture sector due to recent snowfall in the Valley.

Kashmir valley received heavy snowfall on November 6 and 7 and the meteorological department has predicted another spell of light to moderate snow in the region on November 22 and 23.

Murmu emphasized that snow clearance machines should be kept in ready condition to deal with exigencies.

The Lt Governor told officials that restoration period of all the essential services should be minimum in case infrastructure at vital installations is damaged due to heavy snowfall.

Murmu also directed officials to use adequate number of dewatering pumps to deal with water-logging.

The Lt Governor has asked all the deputy commissioners to come up with proper capacity building centres for optimising resources to mitigate weather-related challenges.

During the meeting, Murmu also reviewed the health sector and directed the concerned officials to install heavy duty automatic gensets at major health facilities for ensuring hassle-free health services to people during power disruptions.

The Lt Governor also ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure proper heating arrangements and adequate stock of medicine at all hospitals.. He stressed on establishing disaster management centres along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to provide quick rescue and relief to people.

Meanwhile, Drass emerged as the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, recording a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, as the mercury dipped in most parts of the two Union Territories on Tuesday, a Meteorological (MeT) department spokesman said.

Drass town, popularly known as ‘the gateway to Ladakh’, recorded a minimum of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest recorded place in the region, the spokesman said.

He said Leh town of Ladakh continue to freeze at a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Kargil town recorded a night temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Jammu was 23.8 degrees Celsius against the previous day’s 24.6 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said, adding the night temperature in the city, however, marked a slight increase to settle at 12.3 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 11.7 degrees Celsius.