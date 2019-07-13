Mera Bharat Swarnim Bharat Bus Yatra to reach Lakhanpur on July 15

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Kathua organised a Press Conference Regarding Mera Bharat Swarnim Bharat Bus Yatra Abhiyan. BK Veena Behan Incharge Subzone Kathua while addressing the media said that Swarnim Bus Yatra which has started from Ahmdabad (Gujarat) on July 15, 2017 covering almost all the states of India is arriving at Lakhanpur the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir on July 15 , 2019 at 7:30 Am.

” The main objective of this Bus Yatra Abhiyan is to convey message to each and everyone especially youth of their empowerment cleanliness, positive thinking and to attain spiritual values and moral values” she said adding bus is designed for conducting exhibition based on theme Swarnim Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat. The route of the bus from Lakhanpur to Hatlimorh Chowk, Hatlimorh Chowk to Kalibari Chowk, Kalibari Chowk to Shaheedi Chowk, Shaheedi Chowk to BK Rajayoga centre Kathua. After that programme at school/college and Chenab Textile Mill Kathua ( Biggest industry of J&K ) In late hour of same day at 6 pm. BKs Manu, Priyanka, Jyoti, Palvi, Sitakant, Om Parkash, Kunti Kumar, Govind were also present on the occasion.