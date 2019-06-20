Member SCOC condemns beating of students in G&B Hostel Doda

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, Member Selection Cum Oversight Committee (SCOC) under Juvenile Justice Act condemned the incident of corporal punishment and beating of students in Gujjar & Bakerwal Hostel Doda.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Khajuria said that viral video in which hostel staff is seen beating the students with some belts by making them “Murga” is unhumane and is not acceptable. He briefed that he has directed the Chairperson Child Welfare Committee Doda to summon the hostel staff and take suitable action against the erring officials.

Khajuria disclosed that CWC Doda has done preliminary investigation and informed that hostel staff has punished the children on the pretext of late rise in the morning. He said that children in these hostels belong to marginalise families and such treatment with them makes them more vulnerable in the hostel and can be considered as children in difficult circumstances.

Khajuria added that under the definition of juvenile justice Act, the students punished are the children in need of care and protection and will be provided full moral and legal support by the Child Welfare committee concerned. He also appealed the Education Department and State Advisory Board for development of Gujjar & Bakerwal to take departmental action against the erring staff, who is beating the children and also against those sitting on chairs and watching this inhumane act.

Khajuria called upon the Education Department to develop a child protection policy for all hostels housing the children and make all employees sign that policy so that they don’t dare to resort to such actions in future.