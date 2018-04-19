Member of family that lost 5 members in Pak shelling provided Govt job

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A month after five members of a family were killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, the Jammu and Kashmir government has provided a job to one of its members under compassionate grounds, an official said.

District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Mohammad Aijaz Asad reached out to the family at Devta village in Balakote on Tuesday and handed over the appointment order, a government official said.

Mohammad Ramzan, his wife Malika Bi (32) and their three sons were killed, while two daughters were critically injured in the Pakistani shelling on March 18.

Officials said the state government has decided to provide a job to Mohammad Shakoor, brother of Ramzan.

A day after the incident, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had met the mother of Ramzan and handed over ex-gratia and other relief while assuring all possible help in their rehabilitation.

The official said the district development commissioner also held a public grievance redressal camp in Balakote and heard demands including better road connectivity to the area, especially to villages located across the border fence.

They also raised the issues of basic facilities like water and electricity, he said adding Asad assured the residents that all their genuine demands would be looked into.

He said 20 underground bunkers for the protection of people from Pakistani shelling would be taken up in Balakote sector immediately.