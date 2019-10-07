Member J&K PSC meets Governor

Srinagar: Jagjit Kumar, Member, J&K Public Service Commission, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Kumar briefed Governor about the to-date functioning of the J&K PSC and the continuing improvements being made by the Commission in the timely conduct of various examinations and efforts underway to fill vacancies in Government jobs.
Governor emphasized the high importance of the Commission maintaining unimpeachable standards and urged Kumar to ensure timely conduct of exams and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency.
