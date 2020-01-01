Member Central Waqf Council meets LG

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member, Central Waqf Council, on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor and Dr. Andrabi discussed about the various important matters concerning the working of the Waqf Board and the due administration of Auqaf.

Dr. Andrabi shared with the Lt Governor her views about the prevailing scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and also apprised the Lt Governor about several measures initiated by the Council for protection and retrieval of the Waqf Properties and removal of encroachment and implementing Educational and Women Welfare Schemes for skill development.